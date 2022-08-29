Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

152,920 KM

Details Features

$19,386

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

North

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

152,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202885
  • Stock #: 36680AUR
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB9GW100704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

