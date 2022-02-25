$20,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
Sport HIGH ALTITUDE LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
96,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8414517
- VIN: 1C4NJDABXGD636100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THHE JEEP COMPASS HIGH ALTITUDE HAS NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUX, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
