2016 Jeep Compass

96,300 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport HIGH ALTITUDE LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport HIGH ALTITUDE LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8414517
  • VIN: 1C4NJDABXGD636100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THHE JEEP COMPASS HIGH ALTITUDE HAS NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AUX, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

