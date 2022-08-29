Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

65,921 KM

Details Features

$18,886

+ tax & licensing
$18,886

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$18,886

+ taxes & licensing

65,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9290488
  • Stock #: 28370U
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB1GD762623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28370U
  • Mileage 65,921 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
