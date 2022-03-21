Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

152,684 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 8798315
  2. 8798315
  3. 8798315
  4. 8798315
  5. 8798315
  6. 8798315
  7. 8798315
  8. 8798315
  9. 8798315
  10. 8798315
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8798315
  • Stock #: 36449AUX
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXGC372827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,684 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 152,684 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie
 10 KM
$89,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie
 10 KM
$89,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory