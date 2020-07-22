Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

180,471 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,471KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5652660
  Stock #: 1746
  VIN: ZACCJBCTXGPC60910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1746
  • Mileage 180,471 KM

Vehicle Description

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2016 JEEP RENEGADE TRAIL HAWK ,4 x 4, automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, Navigation, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Voice recognition A/C, Auto, snow,sand, mud, and rock mode selection, Cruise control, Traction control, power windows,power locks, power seats, power mirrors Removable roof panels, front and rear tow hooks, 1 1/4 trailer hitch and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $14,999 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Clock
Front Floor Mats
Front Tow Hooks
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Leather shift knob trim
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cargo tie downs
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Adjustable rear headrests
Roll Stability Control
Heated Side Mirrors
Body side reinforcements
Premium cloth upholstery
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Front and rear power windows
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Black window trim
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
4.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-function display
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Hill ascent assist
Rear struts
Capless fuel filler system
Electronic messaging assistance
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VOICE OPERATED PHONE
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
Customizable instrument cluster
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
15.7 STEERING RATIO
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
CORNERING FRONT FOG LIGHTS

