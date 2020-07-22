2016 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control Clock Front Floor Mats Front Tow Hooks External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Rain sensing front wipers Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Windows rear window defogger Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Ambient Lighting Manual day/night rearview mirror Trim Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Radio data system Cargo tie downs Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Driver knee airbags Adjustable rear headrests Roll Stability Control Heated Side Mirrors Body side reinforcements Premium cloth upholstery Auxiliary Oil Cooler engine oil Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic Parking Brake speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Front and rear power windows 3-point front seatbelts Cargo Area Floor Mat Black window trim SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 4.33 Axle Ratio Multi-function display Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Hill ascent assist Rear struts Capless fuel filler system Electronic messaging assistance 115V POWER OUTLET(S) AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VOICE OPERATED PHONE LAMP FAILURE COOLANT WARNIN POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR 2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS WITH WASHER REAR WIPER Customizable instrument cluster 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 15.7 STEERING RATIO 0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH FRONT SKID PLATE(S) CORNERING FRONT FOG LIGHTS

