2016 Jeep Wrangler

76,300 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
705-797-1100

Sport READY LIFT SUSPENSION LIFT KIT!!

Sport READY LIFT SUSPENSION LIFT KIT!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

76,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414764
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG1GL262732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 76,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS WRANGLER IS READY FOR OFF ROADING WITH ITS BIG TIRES, READY LIFT SUSPENSION LIFT KIT  AND NIGHT HAWK LIGHT BAR YOU ARE READY TO GO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SOFT TOP ONLY, AUX AND A SMITTYBILT FRONT WINCH!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
