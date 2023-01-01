$28,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport READY LIFT SUSPENSION LIFT KIT!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10414764
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG1GL262732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 76,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS WRANGLER IS READY FOR OFF ROADING WITH ITS BIG TIRES, READY LIFT SUSPENSION LIFT KIT AND NIGHT HAWK LIGHT BAR YOU ARE READY TO GO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SOFT TOP ONLY, AUX AND A SMITTYBILT FRONT WINCH!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
