2016 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 3 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10414764

10414764 VIN: 1C4AJWAG1GL262732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 76,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.