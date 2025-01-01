Menu
You certify, you save on As-Traded vehicles!*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to Tom, our Pre-owned Manager, today!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WDWe utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively.We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the Wranglers toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglers charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Jeep Wrangler

140,000 KM

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

13141744

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWBG8GL226956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBN (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent Body Colour Appliques Front Bumper Body Colour Appliques Rear Bumper
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation Remote USB Port (STD)

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2016 Jeep Wrangler