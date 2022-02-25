Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

83,600 MI

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport HAVE FUN OFF ROADING!!

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport HAVE FUN OFF ROADING!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,600MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8291805
  Stock #: 2561E
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG7GL331666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,600 MI

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN OFF ROADING IN A TRUE RATED OFF ROAD JEEP WRANGLER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
