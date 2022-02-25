$29,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport HAVE FUN OFF ROADING!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
83,600MI
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8291805
- Stock #: 2561E
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG7GL331666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,600 MI
Vehicle Description
HAVE FUN OFF ROADING IN A TRUE RATED OFF ROAD JEEP WRANGLER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
