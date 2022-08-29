Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

112,400 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Willys Wheeler UNLIMITED!!

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Willys Wheeler UNLIMITED!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9205882
  Stock #: 2680E
  VIN: 1C4BJWDGXGL205883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,400 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN OFF ROADING WITH THIS CERTIFIED OFF ROAD VEHICLE THE WRANGLER WILLY'S WHEELER!! IT IS SO BIG THE WHOLE FAMILY CAN ENJOY. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

