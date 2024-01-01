2016 Kia Forte

Menu
THE FORTE IS GREAT PRICED, HAS PEPPY ACCELERATION AND HAS GENEROUS STANDARD FEATURES WITH A COMFORTABLE CABIN WITH QUALITY MATERIALS. YOU WILL FIND THE FORTE TO BE ONE OFTHE MOST ATTRACTIVE CARS IN ITS CLASS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH. SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

VIN KNAFK4A65G5448260

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,300 KM

THE FORTE IS GREAT PRICED, HAS PEPPY ACCELERATION AND HAS GENEROUS STANDARD FEATURES WITH A COMFORTABLE CABIN WITH QUALITY MATERIALS. YOU WILL FIND THE FORTE TO BE ONE OFTHE MOST ATTRACTIVE CARS IN ITS CLASS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH. SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Split Rear Seat

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

