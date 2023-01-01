$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Optima
EX HYBRID/PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
113,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9622735
- VIN: KNAGN4AD4G5094200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE KIA OPTIMA EX HYBRID WILL SAVE YOU TONS OF MONEY IN GAS!!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER PANARAMIC SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, ECON MODE, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
