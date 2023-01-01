$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Kia Optima
2016 Kia Optima
EX HYBRID/PUSH BUTTON START/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
113,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9738997
- VIN: KNAGN4AD4G5094207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE KIA OPTIMA EX HYBRID WILL SAVE YOU TONS OF MONEY IN GAS!!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER PANARAMIC SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, ECON MODE, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1