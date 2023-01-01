Menu
2016 Kia Optima

113,300 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

EX HYBRID SAVE $$$ ON GAS!!

EX HYBRID SAVE $$$ ON GAS!!

Location

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990086
  • VIN: KNAGN4AD4G5094205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE KIA OPTIMA EX HYBRID WILL SAVE YOU TONS OF MONEY IN GAS!!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER PANARAMIC SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, ECON MODE, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

