Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-3

97,709 KM

Details Description Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

GT | AWD | NAVI | BOSE | HUD |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

GT | AWD | NAVI | BOSE | HUD |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 7168433
  2. 7168433
  3. 7168433
  4. 7168433
  5. 7168433
  6. 7168433
  7. 7168433
  8. 7168433
  9. 7168433
  10. 7168433
  11. 7168433
  12. 7168433
  13. 7168433
  14. 7168433
  15. 7168433
  16. 7168433
  17. 7168433
  18. 7168433
  19. 7168433
  20. 7168433
  21. 7168433
  22. 7168433
  23. 7168433
  24. 7168433
  25. 7168433
  26. 7168433
  27. 7168433
  28. 7168433
  29. 7168433
  30. 7168433
  31. 7168433
  32. 7168433
  33. 7168433
Contact Seller

$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

97,709KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7168433
  • Stock #: 137159
  • VIN: JM1DKFD77G0137159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 137159
  • Mileage 97,709 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE & ONLY 1 PREVIOUS OWNER! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING LINES, PADDLE SHIFTERS, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH START, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, PREMIUM BOSE SPEAKERS AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2016 Volkswagen GTI ...
 145,901 KM
$18,487 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 142,679 KM
$14,487 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sedona LX |...
 110,122 KM
$8,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory