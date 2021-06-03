2016 Mazda CX-3

$17,987 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 7 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7168433

7168433 Stock #: 137159

137159 VIN: JM1DKFD77G0137159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 137159

Mileage 97,709 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.