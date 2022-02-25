Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

98,500 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

8 PASSENGER/LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

8 PASSENGER/LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8275284
  • Stock #: 2571E
  • VIN: WD4BG2EE0G3198159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 98,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE MERCEDES METRIS CAN SEAT UP TO 8 PASSENGERS AND STILL HAVE LOTS OF SPACE FOR LUGGAGE WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
