$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
8 PASSENGER/LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
98,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8275284
- Stock #: 2571E
- VIN: WD4BG2EE0G3198159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 98,500 KM
Vehicle Description
THE MERCEDES METRIS CAN SEAT UP TO 8 PASSENGERS AND STILL HAVE LOTS OF SPACE FOR LUGGAGE WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1