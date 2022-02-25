2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8275284

8275284 Stock #: 2571E

2571E VIN: WD4BG2EE0G3198159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 98,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

