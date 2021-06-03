Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

97,754 KM

Details Description Features

$18,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

S | ALL4 | LEATHER | PANO ROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

S | ALL4 | LEATHER | PANO ROOF |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 7175177
  2. 7175177
  3. 7175177
  4. 7175177
  5. 7175177
  6. 7175177
  7. 7175177
  8. 7175177
  9. 7175177
  10. 7175177
  11. 7175177
  12. 7175177
  13. 7175177
  14. 7175177
  15. 7175177
  16. 7175177
  17. 7175177
  18. 7175177
  19. 7175177
  20. 7175177
  21. 7175177
  22. 7175177
  23. 7175177
  24. 7175177
Contact Seller

$18,987

+ taxes & licensing

97,754KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7175177
  • Stock #: P49502
  • VIN: WMWZC5C59GWP49502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,754 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LEATHER, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH START, SPORT MODE AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2014 Jeep Compass Li...
 109,028 KM
$12,987 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT |...
 97,709 KM
$17,987 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen GTI ...
 145,901 KM
$18,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory