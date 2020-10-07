Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

70,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

70,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6086508
  • Stock #: 00620
  • VIN: JA32U2FU8GU600964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to our Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

 

VEHICLE

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

 

HISTORY

Previously One Owner, No Accidents

 

WARRANTY

Balance of Mitsubishi Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty |  5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty  |  5 Years / Unlimited Km Roadside Assistance

 

FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS

-Climate Control / AC

-Automatic Headlamps

-Cruise Control

-Power Options

-Heated Mirror / Rear Window

-Heated Seats

-Steering Wheel Controls

-Bluetooth

 

FINANCING

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

 

TRADE-IN

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

 

CERTIFICATION

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Mitsubishi

2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 28,500 KM
$22,298 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 0 KM
$22,298 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 47,750 KM
$22,298 + tax & lic

Email Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

Call Dealer

705-733-XXXX

(click to show)

705-733-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory