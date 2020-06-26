Menu
Account
Sign In
$19,298

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES TOURING AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES TOURING AWC

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Contact Seller

$19,298

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5306705
  • Stock #: L0139A
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A34GZ610921
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

____________

*VEHICLE*

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES TOURING AWC

____________

*HISTORY*

Previouly One Owner, No Accidents

____________

*WARRANTY*

Balance of Mitsubishi’s Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty  |  5 Years / 100,000 KM New Vehicle Limited Warranty  |  5 Years / Unlimited Km Roadside Assistance

____________

*FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS*

-All Wheel Control

-Touring Package (Sunroof, 7 Seats, 18" Rims)

-Back-up Camera

-Leather Options

-Steering Wheel Controls

-Heated Seats

-Bluetooth

-Climate Controls

____________

*FINANCING*

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

____________

*TRADE-IN*

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

____________

*CERTIFICATION*

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Mitsubishi

2012 Kawasaki Ninja ...
 0 KM
$4,798 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 84,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 215,435 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

Call Dealer

705-733-XXXX

(click to show)

705-733-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory