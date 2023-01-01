Menu
2016 Nissan 370Z

89,000 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan 370Z

COUPE

2016 Nissan 370Z

COUPE

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1AZ4EH2GM930083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 37442CUZ
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2016 Nissan 370Z