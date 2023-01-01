$21,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan 370Z
COUPE
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
89,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1AZ4EH2GM930083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 37442CUZ
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
