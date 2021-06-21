Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

183,821 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

2016 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7358756
  • Stock #: 2973
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2GN362973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2973
  • Mileage 183,821 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2016 NISSAN ALTIMA **


- Alloy Wheels 


- Backup Camera 


- Push Button Start 


- Keyless Entry & MANY MANY MORE..........


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                           Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

