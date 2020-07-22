2016 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control Clock Intermittent rear wiper External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Windows rear window defogger Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Ambient Lighting Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Trim Chrome window trim

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power low fuel digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Front cupholders Radio data system Driver Information System Hood buckling creases Braking Assist Adjustable rear headrests engine oil Front Seatbelt Pretensioners LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Cornering brake control 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Front struts Hill holder control Drive mode selector Rear seat folding 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER SECOND ROW REAR VENTS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 2 TRIP ODOMETER LAMP FAILURE COOLANT WARNIN DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL 0.64 REAR BRAKE WIDTH 1.04 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 110 AMPS ALTERNATOR 17.1 STEERING RATIO 3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR HARD CARGO COVER NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT SLIDING REAR SEAT 5.69 AXLE RATIO GOOGLE SEARCH CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS

