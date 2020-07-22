Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

133,976 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

"

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

"

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 5513367
  2. 5513367
  3. 5513367
  4. 5513367
  5. 5513367
  6. 5513367
  7. 5513367
  8. 5513367
  9. 5513367
  10. 5513367
  11. 5513367
  12. 5513367
  13. 5513367
  14. 5513367
  15. 5513367
  16. 5513367
  17. 5513367
  18. 5513367
  19. 5513367
Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

133,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5513367
  • Stock #: 1755
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3GC899471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1755
  • Mileage 133,976 KM

Vehicle Description

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2016 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD, automatic , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded Navigation, Back up camera, heated seats, bluetooth, USB/Aux input, tilt/telescopic steering, All wheel drive lock button, A/C, power windows, power locks, and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $15,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Clock
Intermittent rear wiper
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Chrome window trim
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
low fuel
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Hood buckling creases
Braking Assist
Adjustable rear headrests
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Front struts
Hill holder control
Drive mode selector
Rear seat folding
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2 TRIP ODOMETER
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
0.64 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.04 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
17.1 STEERING RATIO
3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
HARD CARGO COVER
NISSANCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
SLIDING REAR SEAT
5.69 AXLE RATIO
GOOGLE SEARCH CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2007 Pontiac Montana...
 185,669 KM
$2,699 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 "
 149,675 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 87,480 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory