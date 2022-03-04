Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

219,156 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

219,156KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8506742
  Stock #: 24216A
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV4GC788993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,156 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

