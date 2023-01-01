$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Nissan Rogue
S TONS OF ROOM FOR THOSE CAMPING TRIPS!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
111,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9847265
- Stock #: 2740E
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT3GC795240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,300 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE THE ROGUE ON THOSE CAMPING TRIPS THIS YEAR, WITH ALL THE SPACE YOU CAN PACK EVERYTHING EVEN THE KITCHEN SINK!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH ECO AND SPORT MODES, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
