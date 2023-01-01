Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

111,300 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S TONS OF ROOM FOR THOSE CAMPING TRIPS!!

2016 Nissan Rogue

S TONS OF ROOM FOR THOSE CAMPING TRIPS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9847265
  • Stock #: 2740E
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT3GC795240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,300 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THE ROGUE ON THOSE CAMPING TRIPS THIS YEAR, WITH ALL THE SPACE YOU CAN PACK EVERYTHING EVEN THE KITCHEN SINK!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH ECO AND SPORT MODES, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

