2016 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 3 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9847265

9847265 Stock #: 2740E

2740E VIN: 5N1AT2MT3GC795240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 111,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.