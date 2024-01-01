Menu
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 4D Quad Cab Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

2016 RAM 1500

275,000 KM

$6,700

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SLT

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
275,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GGXGS360553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ram 1500 SLT 4D Quad Cab Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2016 RAM 1500