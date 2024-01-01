$12,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 RAM 1500
SOLD AS-TRADED | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE MORE | SXT PACKAGE | TRAILER BRAKE | 3.92 REAR AXLE
2016 RAM 1500
SOLD AS-TRADED | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE MORE | SXT PACKAGE | TRAILER BRAKE | 3.92 REAR AXLE
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$12,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
299,791KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7FT5GS161764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,791 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2016 Ram 1500 ST 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Recent Arrival!
Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
Recent Arrival!
Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2015 Jeep Cherokee North 106,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST PLATINUM MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED ! 158,917 KM $17,596 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SOLD AS-TRADED | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE ! 290,754 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,400
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2016 RAM 1500