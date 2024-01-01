Menu
2016 Ram 1500 ST 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD<br><br>Recent Arrival!<br><br>Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.<br><br> The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

299,791 KM

$12,400

+ tax & licensing
SOLD AS-TRADED | YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE MORE | SXT PACKAGE | TRAILER BRAKE | 3.92 REAR AXLE

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
299,791KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT5GS161764

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,791 KM

2016 Ram 1500 ST 4D Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Recent Arrival!

Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

