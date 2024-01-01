Menu
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR7AT1GG306164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 126,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2016 RAM 1500 Express Regular Cab 4x4, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L V8 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for hauling and towing. With its gray interior and comfortable seating, you'll enjoy every ride, whether it's a weekend trip or a daily commute.

This RAM 1500 is equipped with a host of features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable and safe, including a rearview camera for added peace of mind, power windows and locks for convenience, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. The truck has been meticulously maintained and has 126,500km on the odometer.

This 2016 RAM 1500 Express Regular Cab 4x4 is sure to impress! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see it in person and experience its power and versatility for yourself. For more information please contact Chris or Tina at (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Spray in Boxliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Integrated Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Black Alloys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

