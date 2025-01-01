Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and capable 2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn! This black beauty is equipped with a robust 5.7L V8 engine and a 4-wheel drive system, ensuring youll have the power and traction to handle anything you throw its way. The spacious interior is wrapped in comfortable gray fabric and includes a host of convenient features to make every drive enjoyable. Easy access for you and your passengers with added running boards. With a 149,000 km odometer reading, this truck is ready for many more adventures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of this RAM 1500 Big Horn. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. Stay connected with the built-in Bluetooth system and enjoy the crisp sound of the SiriusXM radio. The spacious cabin is equipped with comfortable heated mirrors, folding rear seats, and steering wheel controls. This RAM is also equipped with a rearview camera for added safety. With the spray in boxliner you are protecting your truck bed from the elements. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This 2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn is ready to work hard and play even harder. With its powerful engine, 4-wheel drive, and a host of convenient features, this truck is perfect for anyone looking for a capable and reliable companion. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see it in person!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2016 RAM 1500

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn SPRAY IN BOXLINER/RUNNING BOARDS!!

Watch This Vehicle
12206976

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn SPRAY IN BOXLINER/RUNNING BOARDS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1740155917
  2. 1740155919
  3. 1740155921
  4. 1740155923
  5. 1740155925
  6. 1740155926
  7. 1740155928
  8. 1740155930
  9. 1740155932
  10. 1740155933
  11. 1740155935
  12. 1740155938
  13. 1740155939
  14. 1740155941
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT6GS177325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and capable 2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn! This black beauty is equipped with a robust 5.7L V8 engine and a 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you'll have the power and traction to handle anything you throw its way. The spacious interior is wrapped in comfortable gray fabric and includes a host of convenient features to make every drive enjoyable. Easy access for you and your passengers with added running boards. With a 149,000 km odometer reading, this truck is ready for many more adventures.

Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of this RAM 1500 Big Horn. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. Stay connected with the built-in Bluetooth system and enjoy the crisp sound of the SiriusXM radio. The spacious cabin is equipped with comfortable heated mirrors, folding rear seats, and steering wheel controls. This RAM is also equipped with a rearview camera for added safety. With the spray in boxliner you are protecting your truck bed from the elements. 

This 2016 RAM 1500 Big Horn is ready to work hard and play even harder. With its powerful engine, 4-wheel drive, and a host of convenient features, this truck is perfect for anyone looking for a capable and reliable companion. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see it in person!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Boxliner
Power Folding Mirrors
USB
Bluetooth Connection
AUX
SD CARD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! 90,200 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT BLACK TOP EDITION/SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT BLACK TOP EDITION/SUNROOF!! 87,800 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!! 119,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500