G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2016 RAM 1500

331,526 KM

$5,997

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4X4

12333908

2016 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4X4

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
331,526KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT3GS109483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GS109483
  • Mileage 331,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Step Bumper

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Convenience

Cup Holder

Safety

Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-728-2422

$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

2016 RAM 1500