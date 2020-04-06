Power Options Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Power Rear Window

DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort glove box Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille

Black fender flares Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Tip Start

160 Amp Alternator

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Luxury Group

Black Exterior Mirrors

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Black rear step bumper

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Auto Locking Hubs

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

GPS Antenna Input

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)

1410# Maximum Payload

Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Brand Name Shock Absorbers

Tires: LT285/70R17E BSW All Terrain

Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum w/Matte Black Pocket

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.