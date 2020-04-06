Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

Contact Seller

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,913KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4832949
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT2GS271992
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl (Black)
Interior Colour
Red/Black (N7XR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2016 RAM 1500 REBEL 4X4 Crew cab , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, air suspension, A/C, power windows,power locks,navi, back up camera, sunroof, and much more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $27800 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Comfort
  • glove box
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
  • Black fender flares
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Tip Start
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Luxury Group
  • Black Exterior Mirrors
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Black rear step bumper
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
  • 1410# Maximum Payload
  • Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • Brand Name Shock Absorbers
  • Tires: LT285/70R17E BSW All Terrain
  • Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum w/Matte Black Pocket
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

