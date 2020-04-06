- Power Options
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- 6 Speakers
- Fixed antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
-
- Power Rear Window
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Powertrain
-
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Black fender flares
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Tip Start
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Luxury Group
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Black rear step bumper
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- GPS Antenna Input
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
- 1410# Maximum Payload
- Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- Brand Name Shock Absorbers
- Tires: LT285/70R17E BSW All Terrain
- Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum w/Matte Black Pocket
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.