2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,901KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4893666
  • Stock #: 1589
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT2GS271992
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
"
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2016 RAM 1500 REBEL 4X4 Crew cab , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, air suspension, A/C, power windows,power locks,navi, back up camera, sunroof, and much more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $27800 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

WE ARE LOCATED AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Tow Hooks
  • Front Floor Mats
  • External temperature display
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Passenger Seat
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Manual day/night rearview mirror
  • Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Heated Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Security
  • Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Trim
  • Chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
  • sun visors
  • Two-tone paint
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • LED Taillights
  • 50 State Emissions
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • 3.92 Axle Ratio
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Dual Tip Exhaust
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • trailer stability control
  • Premium cloth upholstery
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Black window trim
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Multi-function display
  • Brake drying
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front struts
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary engine cooler
  • Pickup bed light
  • CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
  • 115V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
  • 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
  • FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • KEY ROLLING CODE SECURITY
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • POWER HORIZONTAL PICKUP SLIDING REAR WINDOW
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
  • UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
  • HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • 160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • 4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
  • RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
  • ALUMINUM WITH PAINTED ACCENTS WHEELS
  • LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
  • POWER LOCKING TAILGATE
  • 19.1 STEERING RATIO
  • 3.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

