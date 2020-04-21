Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Tow Hooks

Front Floor Mats

External temperature display

Variable intermittent front wipers Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Heated Passenger Seat

Front air conditioning

Adjustable front headrests

Manual day/night rearview mirror

Front overhead console Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seating Heated Driver Seat Windows Rear Privacy Glass Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Powertrain engine hour meter Trim Chrome shift knob trim

Additional Features sun visors

Two-tone paint

4-Wheel ABS

Retained Accessory Power

LED Taillights

50 State Emissions

Rear Stabilizer Bar

3.92 Axle Ratio

Front stabilizer bar

ashtray

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Front Reading Lights

Front assist handle

Front cupholders

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Adjustable rear headrests

Dual Tip Exhaust

Roll Stability Control

Heated Side Mirrors

trailer stability control

Premium cloth upholstery

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

3-point front seatbelts

Black window trim

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Urethane steering wheel trim

Multi-function display

Brake drying

2-stage unlocking doors

Front struts

Seatbelt force limiters

Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler

Hill holder control

Auxiliary engine cooler

Pickup bed light

CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH

115V POWER OUTLET(S)

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS

KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

0.87 REAR BRAKE WIDTH

1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH

2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

6 TOTAL SPEAKERS

AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS

BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL

DOOR POCKETS STORAGE

ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR

FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING

FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS

FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR

KEY ROLLING CODE SECURITY

LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY

POWER HORIZONTAL PICKUP SLIDING REAR WINDOW

SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT

UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE

MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS

HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

160 AMPS ALTERNATOR

Customizable instrument cluster

4-PIN TRAILER WIRING

RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS

ALUMINUM WITH PAINTED ACCENTS WHEELS

LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS

POWER LOCKING TAILGATE

19.1 STEERING RATIO

3.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

