$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 RAM 1500
SXT HARD TONNEAU COVER!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
164,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8648474
- Stock #: 2615E
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6GG352896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 164,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THE RAM SXT HAS A HARD TONNEAU COVER TO HIDE YOUR MERCHANDISE INSIDE. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A SPRAY IN BOXLINER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, IPOD AND INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
