2016 RAM 1500

164,800 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SXT HARD TONNEAU COVER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

164,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8648474
  • Stock #: 2615E
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6GG352896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE RAM SXT HAS A HARD TONNEAU COVER TO HIDE YOUR MERCHANDISE INSIDE. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A SPRAY IN BOXLINER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, IPOD AND INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

