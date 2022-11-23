$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 3500
Longhorn
192,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9428472
- Stock #: 28409UQ
- VIN: 3C63RRKLXGG122683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 192,729 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
