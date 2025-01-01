Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i with Touring & Tech Package from Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with gray cloth seating, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike.

The Outbacks 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive provides ample power for navigating challenging roads and snowy conditions. With a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and a host of advanced features, this Outback is ready for any adventure. This vehicle has a mileage of 109,500km and is ready for the road with its included warranty.

Come down to Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the Outbacks versatility for yourself!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2016 Subaru Outback

109,500 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg

12441526

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSCDC7G3209054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i with Touring & Tech Package from Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with gray cloth seating, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike.

The Outback's 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive provides ample power for navigating challenging roads and snowy conditions. With a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and a host of advanced features, this Outback is ready for any adventure. This vehicle has a mileage of 109,500km and is ready for the road with its included warranty.

Come down to Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the Outback's versatility for yourself!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
USB
IPOD
AUX
Pandora

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Subaru Outback