$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg
2016 Subaru Outback
2.5i w/Touring & Tech Pkg
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i with Touring & Tech Package from Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable interior with gray cloth seating, making it perfect for families and adventurers alike.
The Outback's 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission and all-wheel drive provides ample power for navigating challenging roads and snowy conditions. With a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and a host of advanced features, this Outback is ready for any adventure. This vehicle has a mileage of 109,500km and is ready for the road with its included warranty.
Come down to Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the Outback's versatility for yourself!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100