2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Front Floor Mats

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Fixed intermittent rear wiper

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Variable intermittent front wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Odometer

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger

Rear Privacy Glass Seating Heated Driver Seat Comfort Heated Passenger Seat

Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Adjustable front headrests

Air filtration

Manual day/night rearview mirror

Front overhead console Trim Cloth Upholstery

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS

Retained Accessory Power

low fuel

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Front Reading Lights

Cloth door trim

Front assist handle

Rearview Camera System

Front cupholders

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Braking Assist

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver knee airbags

Adjustable rear headrests

Heated Side Mirrors

Retractable cargo cover

engine oil

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Front and rear power windows

3-point front seatbelts

Safety brake pedal system

Black window trim

4.44 Axle Ratio

Multi-function display

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

2-stage unlocking doors

Heated windshield wiper rests

Hill ascent assist

1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW

FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS

FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS

INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER

SECOND ROW REAR VENTS

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

6 TOTAL SPEAKERS

BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL

FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR

MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY

SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE

ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR

METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS

MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD

SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING

VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING

LAMP FAILURE

COOLANT WARNIN

2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS

CONSOLE COURTESY LIGHTS

HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION

FUEL CUT-OFF IMPACT SENSOR

TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)

AHA INTERNET RADIO APP

DIAMETER 16 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR

14.1 STEERING RATIO

DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS

METALLIC DASH TRIM

REAR STEP BUMPER DETAIL

BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS

VISCOUS CENTER DIFFERENTIAL

NEWS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS

STARLINK INFOTAINMENT

CONTRAST STITCHING UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS

