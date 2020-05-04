Menu
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i Premium

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i Premium

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,069KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4983216
  • Stock #: 1652
  • VIN: JF2GPABC7GG264262
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! 2016 Subaru Crosstrek AWD 5 speed transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, back up camera , and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $14888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

WE ARE LOCATED AT
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONTARIO L4N9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341


WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • Fixed intermittent rear wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
  • Heated Passenger Seat
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Air filtration
  • Manual day/night rearview mirror
  • Front overhead console
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
  • Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • low fuel
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Cloth door trim
  • Front assist handle
  • Rearview Camera System
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Braking Assist
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Retractable cargo cover
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Front and rear power windows
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Black window trim
  • 4.44 Axle Ratio
  • Multi-function display
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Heated windshield wiper rests
  • Hill ascent assist
  • 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
  • SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
  • ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
  • METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • 2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
  • CONSOLE COURTESY LIGHTS
  • HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
  • FUEL CUT-OFF IMPACT SENSOR
  • TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • AHA INTERNET RADIO APP
  • DIAMETER 16 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
  • 14.1 STEERING RATIO
  • DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
  • METALLIC DASH TRIM
  • REAR STEP BUMPER DETAIL
  • BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
  • VISCOUS CENTER DIFFERENTIAL
  • NEWS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
  • STARLINK INFOTAINMENT
  • CONTRAST STITCHING UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

