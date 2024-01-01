Menu
THE SPECIAL EDITION CAMRY HAS EXCULSIVE ITEMS SUCH AS SMOKED TAILLIGHTS, SPORTIER GAUGE CLUSTER AND BLUE INTERIOR ACCENTS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER SUNROOF, PARTIAL BLACK LEATHER AND BLUE CLOTH INSERT SEATING.THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

2016 Toyota Camry

182,000 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK3GU560390

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

THE SPECIAL EDITION CAMRY HAS EXCULSIVE ITEMS SUCH AS SMOKED TAILLIGHTS, SPORTIER GAUGE CLUSTER AND BLUE INTERIOR ACCENTS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER SUNROOF, PARTIAL BLACK LEATHER AND BLUE CLOTH INSERT SEATING.THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
