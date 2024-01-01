$11,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry
SE SUNROOF/PARTIAL LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SPECIAL EDITION CAMRY HAS EXCULSIVE ITEMS SUCH AS SMOKED TAILLIGHTS, SPORTIER GAUGE CLUSTER AND BLUE INTERIOR ACCENTS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A POWER SUNROOF, PARTIAL BLACK LEATHER AND BLUE CLOTH INSERT SEATING.THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
