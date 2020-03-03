2016 Toyota Corolla

- Convenience
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Coloured Grille
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- 80 amp alternator
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Analog Display
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- 4.76 Axle Ratio
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
- Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)
- Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift
