Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 4811697
  2. 4811697
  3. 4811697
  4. 4811697
  5. 4811697
  6. 4811697
  7. 4811697
  8. 4811697
  9. 4811697
  10. 4811697
  11. 4811697
  12. 4811697
  13. 4811697
  14. 4811697
  15. 4811697
  16. 4811697
  17. 4811697
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,807KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4811697
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC584629
Exterior Colour
Black Sand Pearl (Black)
Interior Colour
Light Grey (A)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

CERTIFIED CLEAN, 2016 Toyota Corolla LE auto transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, backup camera remote start and more, CONDITION MATTERS !

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $10900 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. CERTIFIED, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

EXTENDED WARRANTY UP 5 YEARS WITH $5000 PER CLAIM ALSO AVAILABLE PLEASE ASK STORES FOR DETAILS.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

?OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Coloured Grille
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 80 amp alternator
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • 4.76 Axle Ratio
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
  • Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 195,313 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza
 126,481 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 2...
 86,800 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Send A Message