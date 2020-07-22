Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

115,452 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

"

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

"

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 5513370
  2. 5513370
  3. 5513370
  4. 5513370
  5. 5513370
  6. 5513370
  7. 5513370
  8. 5513370
  9. 5513370
  10. 5513370
  11. 5513370
  12. 5513370
  13. 5513370
  14. 5513370
  15. 5513370
  16. 5513370
  17. 5513370
  18. 5513370
  19. 5513370
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5513370
  • Stock #: 1758
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0GC656751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1758
  • Mileage 115,452 KM

Vehicle Description

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2016 TOYOTA COROLLA S, automatic , very well maintained, drives amazing, heated seat, bluetooth, tilt/telescopic steering, usb/aux input, steering wheel controls (handsfree/radio) A/C, power windows, power locks, and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $11,999 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Adjustable rear headrests
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Black window trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
2 TRIP ODOMETER
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
ENTUNE INFOTAINMENT
17.8 STEERING RATIO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport
 60,537 KM
$16,588 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 STX
 121,022 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Corolla "
 299,999 KM
$2,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory