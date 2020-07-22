2016 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Windows rear window defogger Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Front cupholders Radio data system Driver Information System Dual Vanity Mirrors Braking Assist Driver knee airbags Adjustable rear headrests engine oil Front Seatbelt Pretensioners LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Hands Free Phone 3-point front seatbelts Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Black window trim Led Headlights Multi-function display 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) 2 TRIP ODOMETER LAMP FAILURE COOLANT WARNIN 3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS ENTUNE INFOTAINMENT 17.8 STEERING RATIO

