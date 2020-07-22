Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

87,480 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

87,480KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5513376
  Stock #: 1761
  VIN: 5TDJKRFH7GS258572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1761
  • Mileage 87,480 KM

Vehicle Description

!!New arrival!! Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE, automatic , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, Back up camera, Navigation, Heated power leather seats, Bluetooth hands free calling, Voice recognition, Dual climate control, 2nd row climate control, All wheel drive lock button, 2 trailer hitch, Roof racks, Steering wheel controls, Tilt/telscopic steering, Cruise control, A/C, power windows, power locks, mirrors , tilt/telescopic steering, AM/FM radio, CD player and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $26888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Clock
Intermittent rear wiper
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Compass
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Chrome window trim
Leather shift knob trim
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
low fuel
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Adjustable rear headrests
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Chrome Interior Accents
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Solar-tinted glass
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Safety brake pedal system
Leather-trimmed upholstery
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Multi-function display
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Hill holder control
Heated windshield wiper rests
Touch-sensitive controls
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2 TRIP ODOMETER
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP
MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL
SLIDING REAR SEAT
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
TRAFFIC DATA NAVIGATION APP
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
115V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ENTUNE INFOTAINMENT
FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
5 WHEEL SPOKES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
4.15 Axle Ratio
THIRD ROW REAR VENTS
16.0 STEERING RATIO
FRONT MUDGUARDS
DIAMETER 21 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
LEATHERETTE THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

