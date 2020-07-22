2016 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control Clock Intermittent rear wiper External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Compass Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Automatic climate control Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Front overhead console Trim Chrome window trim Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror low fuel digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Leatherette door trim Front assist handle Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Driver knee airbags Adjustable rear headrests Heated Side Mirrors Auxiliary Oil Cooler engine oil Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Chrome Interior Accents Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Door courtesy lights Conversation mirror Solar-tinted glass Hands Free Phone 3-point front seatbelts Safety brake pedal system Leather-trimmed upholstery SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Multi-function display Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Hill holder control Heated windshield wiper rests Touch-sensitive controls AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE 150 AMPS ALTERNATOR MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 2 TRIP ODOMETER LAMP FAILURE COOLANT WARNIN SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL SLIDING REAR SEAT TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM FACEBOOK CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS TRAFFIC DATA NAVIGATION APP FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS 115V REAR POWER OUTLET(S) ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE ENTUNE INFOTAINMENT FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES 5 WHEEL SPOKES DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS 4.15 Axle Ratio THIRD ROW REAR VENTS 16.0 STEERING RATIO FRONT MUDGUARDS DIAMETER 21 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR LEATHERETTE THIRD ROW SEAT UPHOLSTERY

