$12,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2016 Toyota RAV4
2016 Toyota RAV4
se
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
277,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10436811
- Stock #: 37037AUXZ
- VIN: 2T3JFREV3GW461081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 277,003 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3