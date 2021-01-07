Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

84,859 KM

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid 4dr XLE

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid 4dr XLE

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

84,859KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6384405
  Stock #: 1148
  VIN: JTMRJREV9GD031148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1148
  • Mileage 84,859 KM

Vehicle Description

 


Beautiful 2016 Toyota Rav 4 Hybrid XLE


Fuel Saver


Alloys


Backup Camera


Bluetooth


Heated Seats


Push Button Start


Blind Spot Monitor


Power Trunk


Sunroof and many more to list.


Call us to setup a appointment to check this beauty.


 


 


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                          Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

