Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR+ACCESS CAB/BLACK ALLOYS!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, giving you the confidence to tackle any adventure. The spacious cab features comfortable grey cloth bucket seats, perfect for long drives. With only 118,600km on the odometer, this Tacoma is ready to take on many more adventures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Tacoma is packed with features designed for both functionality and comfort. The SR+ACCESS CAB trim offers an array of desirable features, including black alloy wheels, a rearview camera, and heated mirrors. Whether youre hauling gear for a weekend camping trip or navigating the city streets, this Tacoma will keep you in control.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Ready to experience the ultimate in pickup truck performance and style? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this incredible 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Were confident youll love the ride!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information call us today (705)797-1100</p><p> </p>

2016 Toyota Tacoma

118,600 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR+ACCESS CAB/BLACK ALLOYS!!

Watch This Vehicle
11971080

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR+ACCESS CAB/BLACK ALLOYS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1732901293
  2. 1732901295
  3. 1732901296
  4. 1732901300
  5. 1732901304
  6. 1732901309
  7. 1732901315
  8. 1732901321
  9. 1732901326
  10. 1732901330
  11. 1732901334
  12. 1732901338
  13. 1732901342
  14. 1732901346
  15. 1732901351
  16. 1732901356
  17. 1732901360
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFRX5GN7GX052339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 118,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR+ACCESS CAB/BLACK ALLOYS!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, giving you the confidence to tackle any adventure. The spacious cab features comfortable grey cloth bucket seats, perfect for long drives. With only 118,600km on the odometer, this Tacoma is ready to take on many more adventures.

This Tacoma is packed with features designed for both functionality and comfort. The SR+ACCESS CAB trim offers an array of desirable features, including black alloy wheels, a rearview camera, and heated mirrors. Whether you're hauling gear for a weekend camping trip or navigating the city streets, this Tacoma will keep you in control.

Ready to experience the ultimate in pickup truck performance and style? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this incredible 2016 Toyota Tacoma. We're confident you'll love the ride!

For more information call us today (705)797-1100

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR+ACCESS CAB/BLACK ALLOYS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR+ACCESS CAB/BLACK ALLOYS!! 118,600 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX AWD LANE DEPARTURE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX AWD LANE DEPARTURE!! 61,200 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Dodge Charger SXT AWD/NAVIGATION!! 87,100 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tacoma