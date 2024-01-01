$22,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR+ACCESS CAB/BLACK ALLOYS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 118,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR+ACCESS CAB/BLACK ALLOYS!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a powerful 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, giving you the confidence to tackle any adventure. The spacious cab features comfortable grey cloth bucket seats, perfect for long drives. With only 118,600km on the odometer, this Tacoma is ready to take on many more adventures.
This Tacoma is packed with features designed for both functionality and comfort. The SR+ACCESS CAB trim offers an array of desirable features, including black alloy wheels, a rearview camera, and heated mirrors. Whether you're hauling gear for a weekend camping trip or navigating the city streets, this Tacoma will keep you in control.
Ready to experience the ultimate in pickup truck performance and style? Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this incredible 2016 Toyota Tacoma. We're confident you'll love the ride!
For more information call us today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
