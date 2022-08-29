$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Volkswagen Beetle
2016 Volkswagen Beetle
SE NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
104,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9201985
- Stock #: 2665E
- VIN: 3VWJ07AT9GM607914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,900 KM
Vehicle Description
THE BEETLE IS SUCH A FUN CAR WITH PARTIAL HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION TO HELP YOU OUT IN THOSE NEW JOURNEYS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1