2016 Volkswagen Beetle

104,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SE NAVIGATION!!

SE NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9201985
  • Stock #: 2665E
  • VIN: 3VWJ07AT9GM607914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE BEETLE IS SUCH A FUN CAR WITH PARTIAL HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION TO HELP YOU OUT IN THOSE NEW JOURNEYS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH AND AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

