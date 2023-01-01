Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

113,000 KM

Details Features

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

113,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103073
  • Stock #: Y0033AX
  • VIN: WVWLF7AU8GW321331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

