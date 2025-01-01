$9,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive sedan? Look no further than this sleek, white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This Jetta is a practical choice, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With its classic sedan design, it offers a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. This Jetta has 141,900km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure.
This particular Jetta Trendline is equipped with a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth 5-speed manual transmission, offering you complete control and an engaging driving experience. Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the added bonus of a sunroof, making every drive a little brighter. Inside, you'll find a comfortable gray interior, making it a pleasant place to spend your time. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a smart choice for those seeking a balance of practicality and style.
Here are five features that make this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline a great choice:
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling!
- Manual Transmission: Experience the joy of driving with a manual transmission, offering you control and fun.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine is designed to save you money at the pump.
- Classic Sedan Design: Enjoy the timeless style and practicality of a four-door sedan.
- Reliable Performance: Volkswagen is known for its reliability and durability.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or come and visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
