<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a reliable and fun-to-drive sedan? Look no further than this sleek, white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This Jetta is a practical choice, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With its classic sedan design, it offers a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. This Jetta has 141,900km on the odometer, and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This particular Jetta Trendline is equipped with a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth 5-speed manual transmission, offering you complete control and an engaging driving experience. Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with the added bonus of a sunroof, making every drive a little brighter. Inside, youll find a comfortable gray interior, making it a pleasant place to spend your time. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a smart choice for those seeking a balance of practicality and style.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five features that make this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline a great choice:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Sunroof:</span> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling!</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Manual Transmission:</span> Experience the joy of driving with a manual transmission, offering you control and fun.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</span> The 1.4L 4-cylinder engine is designed to save you money at the pump.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Classic Sedan Design:</span> Enjoy the timeless style and practicality of a four-door sedan.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Reliable Performance:</span> Volkswagen is known for its reliability and durability.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or come and visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

141,900 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline 5-SPEED MANUAL/SUNROOF!!

13316870

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline 5-SPEED MANUAL/SUNROOF!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW167AJ8GM322554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Volkswagen Jetta