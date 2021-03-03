Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

138,373 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 6628991
  2. 6628991
  3. 6628991
  4. 6628991
  5. 6628991
  6. 6628991
  7. 6628991
  8. 6628991
  9. 6628991
  10. 6628991
  11. 6628991
  12. 6628991
  13. 6628991
  14. 6628991
  15. 6628991
  16. 6628991
  17. 6628991
  18. 6628991
  19. 6628991
  20. 6628991
  21. 6628991
  22. 6628991
  23. 6628991
  24. 6628991
  25. 6628991
  26. 6628991
  27. 6628991
  28. 6628991
  29. 6628991
  30. 6628991
  31. 6628991
  32. 6628991
  33. 6628991
  34. 6628991
  35. 6628991
  36. 6628991
  37. 6628991
  38. 6628991
  39. 6628991
  40. 6628991
  41. 6628991
  42. 6628991
  43. 6628991
  44. 6628991
  45. 6628991
  46. 6628991
  47. 6628991
  48. 6628991
  49. 6628991
  50. 6628991
  51. 6628991
  52. 6628991
  53. 6628991
  54. 6628991
  55. 6628991
  56. 6628991
  57. 6628991
  58. 6628991
  59. 6628991
  60. 6628991
  61. 6628991
  62. 6628991
  63. 6628991
  64. 6628991
  65. 6628991
  66. 6628991
  67. 6628991
  68. 6628991
  69. 6628991
  70. 6628991
  71. 6628991
  72. 6628991
  73. 6628991
  74. 6628991
  75. 6628991
  76. 6628991
  77. 6628991
  78. 6628991
  79. 6628991
  80. 6628991
  81. 6628991
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,373KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6628991
  • Stock #: 23106B
  • VIN: 3VWD67AJ2GM332431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,373 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2017 Chevrolet Equinox
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
 131,790 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra
 250,287 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory