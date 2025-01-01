Menu
Account
Sign In
| SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE |AWD.Reflex Silver Metallic 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion 4Motion 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWDAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Family CarVehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

199,274 KM

Details Description Features

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle
12935360

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,274KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX7GW589299

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,274 KM

Vehicle Description

| SOLD AS TRADED, YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE |AWD.Reflex Silver Metallic 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion 4Motion 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 TSI Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWDAwards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family CarVehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 315,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Barrie, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 246,725 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Audi Q5 PROGRESSIV 153,699 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan