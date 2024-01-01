Menu
2017 AUDI A4 TECHNIK featuring Hands free phone, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Sunroof / Moonroof and more!

Purchase price: $21,888 plus HST and LICENSING

Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.

Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201

2017 Audi A4

135,776 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4

2.0T quattro Technik

2017 Audi A4

2.0T quattro Technik

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,776KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUCNAF49HN059896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,776 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI A4 TECHNIK featuring Hands free phone, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Windows, Sunroof / Moonroof and more!

Purchase price: $21,888 plus HST and LICENSING

Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.

Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-721-1341

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2017 Audi A4