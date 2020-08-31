Menu
2017 Audi A4

99,773 KM

Details

$21,487

+ tax & licensing
Car Central

647-618-4646

KOMFORT | QUATTRO | ONE OWNER |

2017 Audi A4

KOMFORT | QUATTRO | ONE OWNER |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

99,773KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5817813
  • Stock #: 021125
  • VIN: WAUANAF40HN021125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 021125
  • Mileage 99,773 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, DRIVE SELECT: COMFORT/AUTO/DYNAMIC/INDIVIDUAL MODES, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, LEATHER, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH START BUTTON, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

