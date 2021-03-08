Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

39,389 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Sedan South Africa

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Sedan South Africa

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,389KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6646031
  Stock #: 9866
  VIN: WBA8D9G58HNU59866

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9866
  • Mileage 39,389 KM

**BMW 330i**


FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS GOOD/BAD/SLOW/NO CREDIT, RATES START FROM ONLY 4.99% O.A.C... WITH $0 DOWN O.A.C...TRADE INS WELCOME IT'S COME WITH SAFETY AND WARRANTY  


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION , 5 PASSENGER SEATING AIR CONDITIONING , CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOW'S , POWER LOCKS , KEYLESS ENTRY, CD , AUX. BLUETOOTH .. MUCH MUCH MORE  


ONE OF THE BEST PRICED MODELS IN THE MARKET!!! NO HIDDEN FEES, COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST...PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE , TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE...PLEASE VISIT US AT.  


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


www.simpleautos.ca


 


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                           Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

