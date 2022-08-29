Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

119,000 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive LEATHER!!

2017 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9201703
  • VIN: WBA8A3C56HK691817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE BMW 320I WILL BRING YOU LOTS OF FUN DRIVING, WITH THE ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SPORT AND ECO MODES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

